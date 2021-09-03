Doug Wayne Hasley

Douglas Wayne “Doug” Hasley, age 75, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at his home.
He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Jeff Pope of Benton, Louisiana; one sister, Jacy Levinsky of Little Rock, Arkansas; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Woody and Joy Hasley of Kansas City, Kansas; Tom and Shannon Hasley of Texarkana, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Ian Pope and Ethan Pope and a host of friends and other relatives.
The Family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, September 4, 2021 morning from 10:00 A. M. to 12 Noon at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a contribution to your charity of choice in Doug’s name.