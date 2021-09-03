Doug Wayne Hasley

Douglas Wayne “Doug” Hasley, age 75, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Hasley was born June 15, 1946 in Prescott, Arkansas and lived in Texarkana for the past several years. He was a retired Construction superintendent working for several contractors over the years and a Veteran of the United States Army. Doug enjoyed watching a good western movie with family and friends. He can best be described as a quiet man who loved to tell a good story. He had a good sense of humor and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed help. The most important part of Doug’s life was his family and grandsons. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Ruby Hasley of Prescott, Arkansas.

He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Jeff Pope of Benton, Louisiana; one sister, Jacy Levinsky of Little Rock, Arkansas; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Woody and Joy Hasley of Kansas City, Kansas; Tom and Shannon Hasley of Texarkana, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Ian Pope and Ethan Pope and a host of friends and other relatives.

The Family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, September 4, 2021 morning from 10:00 A. M. to 12 Noon at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a contribution to your charity of choice in Doug’s name.