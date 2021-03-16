Betty Barron

Advertisement

Betty M. Barron, 94 of Celina, Texas passed away Sunday March 14, 2021 in a Celina retirement center.

Mrs. Barron was born August 3, 1926 to William Hunter and Alta Lee (Pate) Gauntt. She was retired from Red River Army Depot and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hooks, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Clayton Barron, a son Kerry Vaughn Barron, a great-granddaughter, Betty Caroline Barron of Celina, Texas, a sister, Dorothy Morgan of Hooks, Texas and a brother, Butch Smith of Avery.

She is survived by two sons and their wives, Doran and Bonnie Barron of Richardson, Texas, Randall and Melinda Barron of Celina, Texas, a daughter and her husband, Darice and Billy G. Nations of Washington, AR, a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Barron of Pasadena, Texas and a sister, Mary Johnson of Van Alystyne, Texas. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Siloam Baptist Church with Rev. Roy Ford officiating. Burial will be at Sand Hill Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.