Herbie Huddleston

Herbert “Herbie” Earl Huddleston, age 72, of Queen City, Texas, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his residence.

Herbie was born November 27, 1948, in Texarkana, Texas and was a former mechanical engineer for Applied Controlled Technology. Herbie was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed camping and being with his family. He was “Papa” to his grandkids and loved watching their activities including horse riding and barrel racing with his granddaughter, Samantha.

Herbie was preceded in death by his son, Earl Wayne Huddleston.

Survivors include his wife of fifty-four years, Mary Huddleston; one daughter, Kerri Reynolds; one daughter-in-law, Crystal Huddleston; one sister, Jean Singleton and husband Cleve; two brothers, Mike Huddleston and wife Nancy and Randy Huddleston and wife Janell; seven grandchildren, Kristian Kyles, Robbin Hall and husband, Ryan, Candace Mangus and husband, Tyler, Taylor Kidd and wife Kalee, Kayla Fawcett and husband Caleb, Samantha Reynolds, and Sydney Reynolds; ten great-grandchildren, Titan Kidd, Lottie Kidd, Daxton Fawcett, Crockett Fawcett, Landon Hall, Adilynn Hall, Linley Butler, Scarlett Butler, Karmynn Lamay, and Mikhail Mangus; along with many other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Minter officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.