Malisa Ann Revill, age 49, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, March 15, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Revill was born June 1, 1971 in Texarkana, Texas. She was co-owner of Four States Drywall and was a Dental Assistant.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Barbara Crudup.

She is survived by her husband, Jackie Revill of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Heidi and Russell Hamilton of Maud, Texas; one son, Dakota Green of Texarkana, Texas; stepchildren, Mandi Reville of Texarkana, Texas and Shawn Revill of Texarkana, Texas; two brothers, Robert L. Crudup of Texarkana, Texas, Jonathon Portillo and wife Mandy of Alpine, Texas; two grandchildren, Rory Hamilton and Riley Hamilton and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Jonathon Portillo officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.

Due to health concerns, the family ask that mask be worn during services.