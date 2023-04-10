Betty Cohan

Advertisement

Betty Louise “Weemom” Cohan, age 90, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Cohan was born November 4, 1932, in Texarkana, Texas, to Harry and Lena (Stanley) Wood. Betty was a military wife and along with her husband, moved from place to place raising their children all over. Through the years she worked in retail sales for Dillard’s and Sears and she was also a wonderful homemaker. She loved to bake especially her lemon cheesecake. Betty was also quite the seamstress. Her daughters and granddaughters wore her handiwork from everyday clothes to prom dresses and wedding gowns. Betty enjoyed taking photos of random things and working in her yard. She was a member of First Baptist Church Texarkana.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Paul Cohan; her parents, and five brothers.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Paula and Dan Swanson and Becky and Nick Krauss; six grandchildren, Kevin Clayton, Josh Clayton and wife Tonya, Nicki Wells and husband Troy, Jenny Allen and husband Kevin, Stephanie Swanson and Trevor Swanson and wife Jana; thirteen great-grandchildren, Nicholas Wells, Kade, Cloie, Kyler, and Brendan Clayton, Ashley Whistle, Casey Parker, Sydney, Christopher and Cooper Swanson, Chance Allen, Deven Allen, Edrie Allen; six great-great-grandchildren, Caddo Parker, Tru Parker, and Ally Dodd, Kylie Allen, Callee Allen, Bristol Allen and her beloved Shih tzu Lulu.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Bryan Bixler officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

