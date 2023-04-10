Mike Thigpen

Advertisement

Michael Wayne Thigpen, age 69, of Wake Village, Texas, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at his residence.

Mr. Thigpen was born February 18, 1954, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a jack of all trades and could fix anything. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and taking hunting trips with his dad each year.

Michael will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Iona B. Thigpen.

Survivors include one daughter, Michele Aaron; one grandson, Talan Koehler; the mother of his daughter, Tina Carter; his father and stepmother, Billy and Dorothy Thigpen; one sister, Debra Thigpen; and his special friend, Mike White.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM Monday, April 10, 2023, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

