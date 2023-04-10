Lisa Ann Fricks

Advertisement

Lisa Fricks, age 62, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at her home.

Lisa was born on October 6, 1960, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. Lisa was the former owner of the Handy Stop in Genoa, Arkansas, and a talented and gifted artist vendor in Texarkana. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

Lisa was kind and friendly to everyone she met. She always greeted one with a smile and words of encouragement to make their day better. She was an animal lover. Her animals held a special place in her heart.

Her parents, Bill and FL Fricks, one brother, David Ward, one sister and her husband, Glenda and Ronnie Hawkins, a brother-in-law, Keith Hensley, and one niece, Tammy Pettit, preceded her in death.

She is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Sue and Melvin Potts of Genoa, Arkansas; Nelda and Tommy Davis of Minden, Louisiana; one brother and sister-in-law, Troy and Vonda Ward of Texarkana, Arkansas; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends and other relatives.

A memorial service for Lisa will be held Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the Four States Fair Fine Art Building,

