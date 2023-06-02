Anita Sterling-Dyer

On May 24, 2023, Anita Louise Sterling-Dyer, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away after a brief illness at the age of 75. Anita was born on August 19, 1947 in Roswell, New Mexico. She spent her childhood years in Roswell and Hope, Arkansas before moving to Texarkana over 50 years ago.

Anita was preceded in death by her beloved first husband, Michael E. Sterling; and her brothers Elfego Lucero, Jr.; Richard Lucero; and Robert Lucero. She is survived by her beloved second husband, Barry Dyer; her brother Larry Brooks of Tulsa; her children Dawn Hopper of Texarkana, David Sterling (Deeni) of Little Rock, Christopher Sterling of Texarkana, and Anthony Sterling of Little Rock; her grandchildren Heather Hays, Aimee Hays, Ashley Rizo, Jared Hopper, Elizabeth Sterling, Jillian Sterling, Michael Anthony Sterling, and Cheyenne Sterling; and many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, in-laws, and “adopted” relatives that she dearly cherished.

Anita was a career nurse, beginning as an LVN before returning to school to earn her license as a Registered Nurse while working full-time at the hospital and raising four children. She soon earned certifications in Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), and Critical Care Registered Nurse (CCRN) and was listed in Who’s Who of Nursing. She served as House Supervisor for many years at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana near the end of her career.

She and Michael raised four children together, including a special needs child who has always been her special baby. Anita was known for her amazing cooking which included Southern, Mexican, Spanish, Italian, Chinese, and Indian cuisines. Her banana pudding was a treat prized by all.

She loved animals and had many pets. She loved fishing, camping, and spending time with family. She was always fun-loving, sharp-witted, and never met a stranger.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday, June 2, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, Texas.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11:00 am at the same location followed by a brief graveside service at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5200 E. Broad St. (Hwy 67), Texarkana, Arkansas.

