Betty Jo (Brown) Cutshall, of Bright Star, Arkansas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 in Benton, Arkansas.

Betty was born on July 14, 1926, in Bright Star, Arkansas to Abner and Opal Brown.

She was a graduate of Bright Star High School and began a short career with the Southwestern Telephone Co. in Texarkana, until she married her husband, Charles Cutshall. She traveled throughout the country with her husband working road construction before they settled on their small family farm in Bright Star. She was a full-time homemaker and helped her husband manage the farm until his death. She enjoyed gardening and growing vegetables for the family and to share with neighbors.

She was a lifelong member of Doddridge Methodist Church. Betty enjoyed bible studies at the local Church of Christ, was a member of the Doddridge EHC Club where she assisted with fundraisers to help fund the Doddridge Museum and community center. She loved music and attending singings at churches and local community centers. Later in life, she really enjoyed going with Dennis and Linda to the Friday night singings.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Cutshall; her parents, Abner and Opal Brown; her sister Bertie Wunderlich; two brothers Freddie and James (Buster) Brown; and her eldest son, Dennis Cutshall.

Survivors include her daughter Donna Humphries and husband Bobby of Benton, Arkansas; son Rickey Cutshall and wife Cheryl of Benton, Arkansas; daughter-in-law Linda Cutshall of Doddridge, Arkansas; grandchildren, Cody and Ashley Cutshall of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Jesse Cutshall and friend Jess, Chelsea and Dustin Collins, Dennis and Heather Humphries- all of Benton, Arkansas; four great-grandchildren, Adalynn Collins, Eliza Cutshall, Garrett Collins, and Lynden Humphries; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Olive Branch United Methodist Church in Doddridge, Arkansas.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Olive Branch Cemetery Fund- 2675 AR-160 Doddridge, Arkansas 71834.