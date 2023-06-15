Patricia “Patty” Ann McLoud went home to Jesus on June 7th at the age of 80. Patty was born on February 13, 1943, at Texarkana Hospital in Texarkana, Texas. There she enjoyed playing with her cousin Lynda and spending her summers in Smiley. She attended Sacred Heart High School.

Patty met her husband, Steve McLoud, in 1990 in Texarkana. They married that year later on November 23, 1990. She had three children, Chris, Kimberly, and Craig. In addition, she has 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In addition to being a loving and devoted mother, Patty held many positions in the community in such places as Pleasant Grove Elementary, Gordon’s Jewelry, Dr. McWilliams office. Additionally, she worked as a nail technician for nearly twenty years.

Throughout all of this, Patty held an unwavering faith in God which she brought with her to St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Texarkana. Patricia joins Elizabeth Barnett and Vaughn C. Barnett in Heaven and is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Steve McLoud, sons, Chris LeGrand (Rebecca), Craig LeGrand (Bree Zee), and daughter Kimberly LeGrand Kubler (Jeremy).

Services will be held Thursday, June 15th, at 1:00 pm at the Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas with Pastor Bobby Fischer officiating. There will be a visitation the day prior from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the same location. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.

“Do not worry about anything. Instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need & thank Him for all He has done” Philippians 4:6