Jimmy Colorigh

Jimmy Carol Colorigh, age 83, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, December 10, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Colorigh was born January 9, 1938, in Texarkana, Texas to John and Mattie Colorigh. He was well-known as an office equipment repairman. People were relieved when he would walk through the door because he could fix just about anything. Jimmy loved spending time in his yard, whether burning leaves or fixing things around the house. He was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church and was a Mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Margie Colorigh.

Survivors include his wife of sixty-two years, Wanda Colorigh; one daughter and son-in-law, Carri and Steven Jumper of Texarkana; one son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Mary Colorigh of Texarkana; three grandchildren, Jeremiah Colorigh, Morgan Colorigh, and Stephanie Jumper; and one brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Paula Colorigh of Texarkana.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, December 13, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Kevin Myers officiating.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 PM Sunday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

