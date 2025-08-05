Sponsor

Rhonda Garrison

June 26, 1954 – August 3, 2025

Rhonda Garrison, age 71, of Hooks, Texas, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2025. She was born on June 26, 1954, in Texarkana, Texas, to Grace Brown Roberson and Ralph Roberson.

Rhonda dedicated her life to caring for her family and home, working as a devoted homemaker. She will be remembered for her quiet strength, warm heart, and the love she poured into her family, her steadfast faith in God and active involvement in Christianity.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joe Garrison of Hooks, Texas, her beloved mother, Grace Roberson of Hooks, Texas, her father, Ralph Roberson and a sister Alois Waters of Fort Worth, Texas,

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Alicia Garrison of Hooks, Texas; her sister, Linda Procter of Belton, Texas; and her cherished grandsons, Dalton Murray of Nash, Texas, and Braden Jones of Bossier, Louisiana.

Rhonda’s legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 6 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 7 at 10:00 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park.