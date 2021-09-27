Betty Jo Keahey

Advertisement

Betty Jo Davis Keahey, age 91, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, September 23, 2021, in an assisted living facility.

Mrs. Keahey was born August 14, 1930, in Fouke, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana most of her life. She was a retired Avon Representative with forty years of service to the company. She was also a member of the Church of Christ. Betty’s belief in life was never to give up. If there was a will, there was a way. She was unstoppable in her determination in business and in life, and she instilled this in her children. She was a strong independent person, who always would give you her opinion, but in a loving and caring way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, of fifty-nine years, Milton Keahey, two brothers, and six sisters.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Debra and John Payne, Sr. of Texarkana, Texas; two sons and daughters-in-law, Sam and Bonnie Keahey of Texarkana, Arkansas; John and Sharleen Keahey of Texarkana, Arkansas; seven grandchildren; Philip Keahey, Brian Keahey, Scott Keahey and his wife Lawanda, Adam Keahey and his wife Cassie, Jennifer Payne and her husband Kyle, John Payne, Jr. and Kim Lindsay Payne and Dustin; twenty-three great-grandchildren, Jacob, Blake, Sawyer, Chloe, Emma, Garret, Katie, Sydney, Amber, Caleb, Kyle, Kaleb, Ethan, Cara, Jamie, Carlie, Brooklyn, Colton, Brandon, Callie, Lucas, Leah, and Joe; three great-great-grandchildren, Layne Bradley Crump, Hadlee Grace Atkinson, and Harper Atkinson and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Annette, Dierksen Hospice, Texarkana, Texas, and Mae for the love and care they gave our mother during her illness.

The family would also like to thank the staff at Cornerstone Nursing Facility, Marilyn Harris, Sydney Jones, and Dr. John Tarpley for the excellent care they have given mom over the years.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Dr. W. Lee Ligans and Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.