Shepard Lynn Mayes of New Boston, Texas, age 59, departed this life on September 23, 2021. He was born February 28, 1962 to Charles and Maxine Akin Mayes in New Boston, Texas. After graduating from New Boston High School in 1980, he began working with his dad in his carpentry shop. Later he started a career with Ledwell in Texarkana, Texas, followed by Red River Army Depot in Hooks, Texas.

He is survived by his parents, his wife of 11 years, Rebecca Chapman Mayes, brother Charles Jr., sister Anna (JR) Tefteller, daughter Kimberly Mayes, stepsons Dustin (Rynee) Maroney and Jacob (Alyssa) Maroney, grandchildren Hayden Yoshida and Ayden and Reylynn Maroney, niece, Tristen (Zach) Burks and their children Kooper, Kipton and Kyle, and nephew TJ(Anita) Badgett and their children Ty and Aubrie.

He is preceded in death by one daughter Chassidy Jade Mayes and his grandparents George and Ilah Fowler Akin and Claude and Opal Mauldin Mayes

Graveside Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Sunday, September 26, 2021 in Pulaski Cemetery, New Boston with Tim Graham officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the funeral home.