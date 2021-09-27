Advertisement

Peggy Jean Graham, age 88 of Texarkana, Texas passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 in a local hospital. Mrs. Graham was born July 3, 1933 in Bonham, Texas. She was a Hairdresser for over 50 years, member of Tapp Memorial United Methodist Church, New Boston and is preceded in death by her husband, William L. Graham Sr.

She is survived by two sons, William L. Jr. and wife Martha Graham of Birmingham, Alabama, James Graham of San Diego, California, two daughters, Kay and husband Bruce Carroll of Yuma, Arizona, Tracy and husband Bill Spradlin of Texarkana, Texas, one brother, Eddie Cappleman of Luling, Texas, 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Services will be held 2 P.M., Monday, September 27, 2021 in New Boston Cemetery, New Boston with Rev. Tommy Earl Burton officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. at Bates Rolf Funeral Home Chapel, New Boston, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston.

Memorials may be made to the New Boston Cemetery Association