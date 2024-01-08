Sponsor

Betty L McDougal, age 85, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Betty was born October 11, 1938, in Nash, Texas, and lived in Houston and Victoria, TX, before returning home to Texarkana in 2008.

Betty married the love of her life, Carroll McDougal, on June 18, 1960. She and Carroll enjoyed camping and traveling together and shared 63 adventure filled years.

Betty graduated from Texas Women’s University in 1961 with a bachelor’s degree in education, specializing in Home Economics. She held a variety of positions during her lifetime, retiring from Stroman High School in Victoria, TX, in 1999.

Betty was preceded in death by her son, Bradley McDougal; her mother and father, Ada and Varney Norton; her sister and brother-in-law, Ruby and Hershel Frazier; and her brother-in-law, George Jackson.

She is survived by her husband, Carroll McDougal, of Texarkana, TX; her sister, Ruth Jackson of Hooks, TX; her best friend, Sue Eckerman of Lake Belton, TX, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives, along with many dear friends.

Visitation will be at Highland Park Baptist Church, 1000 South Bishop Road, Texarkana, TX, on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 am, with Pastor Kevin Myers officiating.