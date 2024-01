Sponsor

Mr. Coke Austin McDowell, 88, passed away at his home Tuesday morning, January 4, 2024. Coke was born in Texarkana, Arkansas on August 6, 1935, to Mr. And Mrs. Edward McDowell. Services will be 2 PM Saturday January 6, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.