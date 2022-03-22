Betty Lou Bonner

Advertisement

Betty Lou Walker Bonner, age 81, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2022 in a local hospital as a result of complications from surgery.

Mrs. Bonner was born September 9, 1940 in Gorman, Texas. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church, Red Springs.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jim Bonner and by her mother and one sister.

She is survived by three sons, Rick Bonner and wife Kelly of Mena, Arkansas, Teddy Bonner and wife Angel of Texarkana, Texas and Rodney Bonner and wife Liz of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter, Sherri Smith and husband Don of Texarkana, Texas; three brothers, Gene Hogan and wife Thoy of Springtown, Texas, Don Hogan and wife Sara of Aledo, Texas and Mack Walker and wife Kelly of Marshall, Texas; three sisters, Laura Boone and husband Randy of Inglis, Florida, Margaret Herring of Hobson, Texas and Elsa Crawford of Beeville, Texas; grandchildren, Tiffany Morris and husband BoJo, Laci Bonner, Lori Powell and husband James, Brandi Childs and husband Josh, Holly Hockaday, Jeremy Palmer, Lexi Bonner, Kaden Bonner, Cody Lorance and wife Jessica and Colton Lorance and wife Katie; great grandchildren, Callee, Karlie, Kynlee, Karlynn, Jaxon, Jolie, Sam, Preslee, Will, Morgan and Lawson and a special friend Clif Bonner of Marshall, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, March 21, 2022 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Josh Childs, Harold Williams and BoJo Morris officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

