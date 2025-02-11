Sponsor

Charlene Sisco, age 83, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2025, at her residence.

Charlene was born on December 19, 1941, in Benton, AR, to her parents, Don Curtis and Gertie Matthews Curtis. She was a bookkeeper for Blackburn Used Cars and Dr. Mark Looney. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Sisco; and her daughter, Kellie Rhea.

She is survived by her three sons, Lance Sisco, and wife, Jil, of Texarkana, AR, Mark “Bubba” Rhea of New Boston, TX, Randy Rhea of Benton, AR; one daughter, Ashley Sisco of Texarkana, AR; five grandchildren, Kara, Leah, Wesley, Finley, and Jessica; four great grandchildren; one brother, Roy Don Curtis; three sisters, Jan Kelloms, Janis Womack, and Donna Wise, all of Benton, AR; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 10, 2025 in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas with Rev. Wallace Edgar and Rev. Michael Daugherty officiating.

A time of visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 PM on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Sisco’s funeral services will be livestreamed via our company Facebook page. To locate our page, copy the following link to your internet browser: https://www.facebook.com/texarkanafuneralhome/

The livestreaming begins right at service time.