Betty McBain

Betty Lou McBain, age 72, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

She was born on January 2, 1950 to Dale and Dovie Skinner Kidd in Hope, Arkansas. She was a very proud Jehovah Witness.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Randy McBain, two brothers, Ralph Wade Kidd and Michael Kidd.

Survivors include her son, Scott McBain of Texarkana, Arkansas, grandchildren, Megan McBain, Lawson McBain, Katie McBain, and Hanna McBain; her brother, Bobby Kidd and his wife, Sharon of Texarkana, Arkansas.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

