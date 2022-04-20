Advertisement

James (Jimmy) Wayne Sawyer, 79, passed away April 14, 2022, at his home in Texarkana, Texas.

Jimmy battled serious medical issues with courage and a smile, and maybe a grumpy remark or two. Despite his own pain, he never stopped trying to care for his loved ones around him, always worrying about the needs of others before his own.

Jimmy was a hero to his family and an inspiration to all who knew him as an example of selflessness and compassion—unless he was fishing or playing dominoes, in which case he was fiercely competitive. Jimmy loved the simple things in life, being outdoors, camping, fishing, an evening with his friends, racecars, and watching sports. His mind was like a computer, and he could spout off statistics on any number of football players or teams. As a lifelong loyal fan of the Dallas cowboys he would both root and curse his favorite team.

Advertisement

Jimmy closed his life in a beautiful way, as he was recently able to tell all of his family members and friends just how much he loved them before leaving his home to be with Jesus. He now sits by the lake where the crappie always bite and takes deep, pain free breaths of fresh air.

Jimmy was born in Texarkana, Arkansas to Floy and Perry Sawyer on March 14, 1943. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Ann, and four daughters, Renay McNatt and husband Josh, Wyndy Pearson and husband Henry, Michelle Scholer, and Tammy Godwin and husband Darrel, special sister in law Cindy Johnston, and lifetime friends Dale and Ann Whitfield. He was Papaw to 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, who were all his pride and joy.

The family will gather to celebrate his life at a future date.

