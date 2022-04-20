Advertisement

Pearl Loraine Witt, age 76, of Texarkana, Arkansas died Friday, April 15, 2022 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Witt was born June 29, 1945 in Texarkana, Texas. She enjoyed farming and was a Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dalton Gene Witt; parents, Lamon and Mary Deaton; six sisters and brothers and by one grandson, Bobby Walters Jr.

She is survived by her children, Tammy Witt of St. Petersburg, Florida, Tony Witt of Texarkana, Arkansas, Jason Witt and wife Tiffany of Texarkana, Arkansas and Amanda Walters of Texarkana, Arkansas; two brothers, Eddie Deaton of Arlington, Texas and Tommy Deaton of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sisters, Margie Jones of Texarkana, Texas and Gloria Gomez of Texarkana, Arkansas; twelve grandchildren, Lucas Walters, Brittany Walters, Cheyenne Walters, Jackie McDaniels, Tyler Witt, Jessie Witt, Kloe Witt, Kason Witt, Michael Witt, Tony Witt Jr., Marlana Hensley, Carissa Hensley and numerous great grandchildren and other relatives.

Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Johnny Murphy officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6-7:30 P.M.

