Shirley Ann Goll, age 87, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2025. She was born on January 5, 1938, to Ben and Lucille Horton.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at First Lutheran Church in Texarkana, Texas. She will be in state on Monday, January 27, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home-Texas. Interment will be at Memorial Garden under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.