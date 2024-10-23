Sponsor

Betty Terry, age 90, of Texarkana, AR, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones.

Betty was born on March 29, 1934, to her parents, Auggie and Ruby Crawford, in Ben Lomond, AR.

Betty was a member of Beech Street First Baptist Church, the VFW, and an avid Elks dancer. She enjoyed bowling, making her famous coconut and chocolate pies, and spending time with others. Many would say that she never met a stranger. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Terry, and her parents.

She is survived by her two children, Terri and Keith Hubbard of Katy, TX, Ron and Amy Terry of Joshua, TX; her grandchildren, Lindsey and Jon Walsh of Bellville, TX, Karli and Eric Thomas of Missouri City, TX, Colin Terry of Denver, CO, Cole and Sara Beth Terry of The Woodlands, TX; her sister, Nadine Douglass of Gothenburg, NE; her brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Marilyn Crawford of Nokesville, VA; along with nine great-grandchildren; a special friend Larry Schmidt; and a host of other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 25, 2024, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Dennis Gibbons officiating. Her service will be live-streamed on our Facebook page, Texarkana Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2024, from 5:00-7:00 PM in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Beech Street First Baptist Church, 601 Beech St, Texarkana, AR 71854.