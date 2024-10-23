Sponsor

Wayne Brandon, age 81, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2024, in Texarkana, AR.

Wayne was born on February 22, 1943, in Hope, AR to his parents, Elbert and Gordia Mae Brandon.

After completing high school, Wayne attended college to become a diesel mechanic. He was employed at Domtar as a Maintenance Supervisor for twenty years before his retirement. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed collecting guns and considered himself to be quite the gunsmith. He also enjoyed shooting and prairie dog hunting. He was a Christian by faith and a member of Highland Hills Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of over sixty years, Olena Brandon.

He is survived by his two sons, David Brandon and Matthew Brandon; his granddaughters, Hannah Sanders, Megan Ashley Jones; his great-granddaughter, Georgia Jane; his brother, Dwight Brandon, and a host of other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 from 6:00-7:30 PM in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 3:00 PM in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Cromer officiating.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.