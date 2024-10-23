Sponsor

Joseph Ronald Jimmerson

December 23, 1951 (Shreveport, LA) – October 21, 2024 (Little Rock, AR)

On the morning of October 21, 2024, Joseph Ronald “Ronny” Jimmerson of Genoa, Arkansas went to be with his father in heaven surrounded by his family, which he adored more than anything on earth. He retired as a company management employee of Cooper Tire and Rubber Company after 37 years of service. He was also a faithful member of Northside Church. Everyone who met him felt his love and kindness and his genuine care for the wellbeing of others. As an ordained minister he was honored to be the officiant at each of his four children’s weddings. He was a true southern man who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching the many deer, birds, and other wildlife who called his property home. He was an avid fan of the Dallas cowboys and enjoyed reading the Bible, and books by authors such as Max Lucado and Louis L’Amour.

Ronny was preceded in death by parents Claude and Dollie Dean Jimmerson and brother and wife Jimmy and Mary Ann Jimmerson, who are survived by daughter Amy Woods. He is also survived by the love of his life, Gwenda Jimmerson, sister and husband Barbara and Benny White of Springhill, Louisiana, daughter and husband Shirilana and Chet Dale of Texarkana, Arkansas, daughter and husband Krystyna and Jason Anderson of Okinawa, Japan, daughter and husband Elisabeth and Brett Nelson of Clay Center, Kansas, and son and wife Joseph and Stephanie Jimmerson of Cabot, Arkansas, as well as 21 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren: Cameron and Raime Dale, Dalton and Lauren Orr, Brennan and Autumn Ashmore, Adison Ashmore, Grace Ashmore, Emily and Rayden Johnson, Mason and Gwendolyn Burrow, Cade and Emma Estes, Taryn Anderson, Oliver Anderson, Collin Nelson, Adilynne Nelson, Brecken Nelson, Mattie Jimmerson, and Cohen Jimmerson, Evie Kate Thornell and Phoebe Rae Johnson, along with a host of other family and friends.

He truly was a light in the lives of others as a true man of God who prioritized his family above all else. In his final days he expressed continuously how blessed he felt to be surrounded by the laughter and joy of family and felt peace knowing his legacy would live on through those he loved. His children and grandchildren will remember him as their hero and rock, the man who would fight any enemy, cross any distance, and make any sacrifice to keep them safe and happy. He will be missed greatly by his wife of fifty-two years, who will someday join him in heaven.

Visitation will be held at Chapel Wood Funeral Home on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 5:00-7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Northside Church.

“But they who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.” ~ Isaiah 40:31