Betty Watkins

Betty Ann Watkins, 88, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on August 29, 2023. Betty was born February 15, 1935, in Parkersburg, West Virginia to Carl and Madeline Waldeck.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1953. As a cheerleader, Betty cheered her husband-to-be, Jack, during football games. After marriage, Betty became a housewife raising two children. She served as PTA President and Girl Scout Leader. Betty also volunteered with several local organizations.

In her free time, Betty enjoyed decorative painting. She was also a member of the First United Methodist Church of Arkansas.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jack. She is survived by her two children, Michael Lee and Novenda Ann, along with one grandson, Michael Ryan. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

There will not be any services for Betty per her requested wishes. She is being cremated and her family will scatter both Jack and Betty’s ashes at Daytona Beach, Florida – a place of cherished memories.

