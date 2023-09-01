Sponsor

Henry Lee Murray, 84 years of age, from New Boston, Texas, passed from this earth on August 28, 2023, surrounded by his loving family just the way he wanted. He was born in Bradley, Arkansas on May 3, 1939, to Thelma and Ellis Murray. He was third in line of 13 children: 7 brothers, G.W. (deceased), Phillip (deceased), Joe, Johnny Mike, Billy, Chuck, Alton; 5 sisters, Joyce Ann, Candy Gay, Caroline, Jerry Lyn (deceased), Jackie.

Henry was married to Gladys Ann Williams (who preceded him in death) for 54 years. From this union they had 5 children: 3 daughters, Vanessa Marvel (Scott) of New Boston, Texas, Tanya Hobbs (James) of New Boston, Texas; Lisa Lofton (Ross) of DeKalb, Texas; 2 sons, Henry “Bubba” Murray, Roger Murray of Texarkana.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and Marine Reserves. He was a law enforcement officers with Texas DPS for 22 years, Bowie County Constable and a U.S. Marshall. He was also an electrician by trade. Henry was a wonderful husband, father, and provider. A loving grandfather, great grandfather for his many of which he had a total of 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. His grandchildren made him so happy. When he found out he was sick, he wanted to come home and be surrounded by family and see his grandchildren play. Anyone who knew him knew that family was the dearest thing to him. He was known as the faithful “family man”.

Please join the family for visitation at Bates-Rolf – New Boston, Texas on Thursday, August 31, from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 1, at 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church – New Boston, Texas. Graveside services following the services at Woodstock Cemetery – New Boston, Texas.

