Arrest Made in Texarkana, Arkansas Homicide

Sponsor

Texarkana, AR– The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department would like to inform the community that a suspect has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide investigation.

On Wednesday, August 14, 2024, the Criminal Investigation Division apprehended a 17-year-old suspect at 1905 hours in Texarkana, Arkansas. The arrest follows an extensive investigation into the death of Marious L. Bradley, whose body was discovered on August 12, 2024, at 2511 E. 24th Street.

Detectives have been working diligently to gather evidence and piece together the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. Through witness interviews and forensic analysis, investigators were able to establish a clear link between the suspect and the crime scene.

“The dedication of our detectives, who have been working non-stop and the cooperation from the community, have been instrumental in bringing this suspect into custody,” said Interim Chief Ed Chattaway. “We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our residents and will continue to work tirelessly to seek justice for the victim and his family.”

The juvenile has been charged with felony Capital Murder and 3 counts of felony Terroristic Act and will be transported to a Juvenile Detention Center outside of Miller County, Arkansas.

The investigation is ongoing, and we encourage anyone with additional information to come forward.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department would like to thank the community for their support and patience during this investigation. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.