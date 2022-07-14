Advertisement

Carlisle Wayne Moore, Jr., age 76, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, July 8, 2022, in a local nursing facility.

Mr. Moore was born March 5, 1946, in Lubbock, Texas and was a truck driver and a mechanic. As a truck driver, he loved to drive and take long road trips. He enjoyed fishing, recycling cans and riding his bicycle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlisle Moore and Juanita McAdams and his wife, Mary Lou Moore.

Survivors include his two children, Wayne Moore and Rebecca Torrez both of Texarkana; four grandchildren, Amber Moore, David Moore, Victor Ramos and Emily Torrez; and three great-grandchildren, Simone Moore, Zi Moore and Braylen Moore along with other relatives.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

