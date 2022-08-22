Advertisement

Ann Aaron, age 82, of Doddridge, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

Ann was born on January 9, 1940 to Henry and Winnie Brown Rayburn in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and was retired from GTE. She loved her grandchildren, loved visiting and shopping in Branson, MO and at Canton Trade Days in Canton, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, James Rayburn and brother-in-law, Wesley Aaron.

Ann leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Morris Aaron of Doddridge, AR; three sons, Mark Aaron and wife, Julie of Doddridge; two daughters, Sandie Godwin and husband, Kevin of Atlanta, TX; Danny Alexander and wife, Doreen of Tomball, TX, Dennis Alexander and wife, Rachel of Montgomery, TX, Debra McCord of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Brittany Pate, Amanda Wood, Jennifer Watkins, Morris David Aaron, Clay Alexander, Jordan Alexander, and Trey Hoffart; great-grandchildren, Gavin Pate, Christian Wood, Mackenzie Wood, Zoe Wood, Collin Watkins, Grayson Watkins, and Aaron Watkins; sister-in-law, Linda Rayburn of Texarkana, AR; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Memorial Gardens with Rev. Gary O’Day officiating under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

A visitation will be held at 9:00 AM on Monday at Texarkana Funeral Home at 3515 Texas Blvd.

