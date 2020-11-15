Beverly Jones

Advertisement

Beverly Jean Jones, age 80, of Queen City, Texas, died Friday, November 13, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Jones was born September 25, 1940, in Gilmer, Texas to Ross and Minnie Bell Carrington. At the age of 3, her family was in a housefire. Her father saved her, and her mother’s lives sacrificing his own. Her mother remarried Curtis Kuykendall who raised Beverly as his own.

Beverly was retired from Red River Army Depot and was a member of Buchanan First Baptist Church. Many years ago, she sang alto in a ladies’ Gospel group but enjoyed singing and harmonizing around the house with her girls the most. She loved decorating for the holidays, cooking and was an excellent seamstress and often made clothing for her daughters. She also enjoyed working in her beautiful flower gardens. Her favorite pastime was spent playing dominoes and card games with friends and family for hours on end and playing with the grandkids. Beverly and her husband Cecil of 61 years enjoyed camping and traveling to Branson with church groups. She was a huge cat lover and an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and her family will miss her dearly.

Preceding her in death were her parents, one daughter, Sonya Smith, granddaughter, Brittney Smith and one sister, Carole Ann Oehmicke.

Survivors include her husband, Cecil; two daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Kyle Henry of Linden, Texas, Nikki and John Arrington of Alvarado, Texas; seven grandchildren, Daniel, Chris and Patrick Arrington, Daly and Zachary Marsh, Torri Moyers and Traccer Henry; four great-grandchildren, Greyson and Jolene Marsh and Tanner and Cannon Moyers; one brother, Mike Kuykendall and one sister, Elaine Jones.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

