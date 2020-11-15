Advertisement

Venita “Frostie” Turner, age 90, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, November 13, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Turner was born February 19, 1930, in Missouri. Known to all as “Frostie”, Mrs. Turner was famous for her beautiful flower gardens and loved working in her yard. She also enjoyed decorating her home and making it inviting for her loved ones. Frostie was retired and was a Methodist.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy James Turner, one brother, Willie Jordan and one great-grandson, Tanner Yoder.

Survivors include four daughters, Sandy Francis and her husband, Dick of Redwater, Shannon Nix and her husband, Bruce of Texarkana, Diane Phelps of Texarkana and Kandis Jones of Tyler, Texas; one brother, Carl Jordan of Texarkana; six grandchildren, Robert Francis, Jason Phelps, Allison Heise and husband Aaron, Brandon Nix, Aaron Nix and wife, Celia and Kayla Holley and husband, Sean; and seven great-grandchildren along with other relatives.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

