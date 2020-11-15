Advertisement

Marie Jeanette Griffith, age 83, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died on Friday, November 13, 2020 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Griffith was born February 21, 1937 in Fouke, Arkansas. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and Order of the Eastern Star. She loved working in her flower bed and making floral arrangements. She also enjoyed sewing, collecting stamps, and collecting coins. She is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, Bobby Griffith.

She is survived by two daughters, Bobbie Holt of Dallas, Texas and Sheila Wolfe of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son, Raymond Griffith of Texarkana, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Emily Holt, Jared Holt, Mary Wolfe, and Aiden Griffith and host of other friends and relatives.

Advertisement

A private family graveside service will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to the Texarkana Alzheimer’s Alliance, 100 Memory Ln. Texarkana, Texas 75503.

Friends may come by the funeral home and view Mrs. Griffith during business hours starting Sunday morning from 8:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Jeanette Griffith, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.