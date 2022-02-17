Advertisement

Billy “Bill” Charles Boze, age 87, of Redwater, Texas, passed away on January, 28, 2022, at a local hospice facility. He was born on June 29, 1934, in Van Buren, Arkansas, to O.V. and Gladys Boze.

Mr. Boze spent his working days as the owner of Boze Tile and Marble. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and served honorably in the Korean War. He was also a member of the local Elks Lodge.

In his free time, he enjoyed farming and playing dominions. His family described him as a hard-working man and a skilled craftsman.

He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his high school sweetheart and wife of fifty-eight years, Billie Jean Boze; and three brothers.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of four years, Bonnie Boze; his one son and daughter-in-law, David and Rhonda Boze; his two daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and David Hoffmeister, Elizabeth and Rodney Bonner; his six grandchildren; his eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Harold Boze of Midland, Texas; one sister Dana Faye Harper of Uncertain, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews; and a number of other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

