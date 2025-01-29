Sponsor

Billie F. Johnson Deaton, age 93, of Shreveport, Louisiana, died Saturday January 25, 2025 at her residence.

Mrs. Deaton was born January 11, 1932 in Forrest Hill, Louisiana. She was retired Vice President of Shreveport Bank and Trust, member of the Easter Star and member of the Summer Grove Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hillman Edward Deaton; one son, Larry Deaton and one sister, Lurene Taylor.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Ralph Elliott of Shreveport, Louisiana; one son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Vickie Deaton of Shreveport Louisiana; one sister, Betty Freeze of Hot Springs, Arkansas; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and a number of other relatives.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday February 1, 2025 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Phillip Deaton officiating. Arrangements are under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.