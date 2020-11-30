Advertisement

Dewanda Jo Smith, 81 of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away November 28, 2020.

She worked as a loan officer for Dominio Federal Credit Union and was a member of Hickory Street Baptist Church.

Dewanda was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and her twin sister Ruth Sellers.

She leaves behind her two daughters and husbands, Paula and John Whittington of Texarkana, Darla and Donovan Owens of Redwater, Texas; two grandchildren, Ashton Riddle and husband Blake and Kasey Whittington all of Texarkana; two great-grandchildren Case and Wyatt Riddle; two sisters, Sheila Patterson of Wake Village, Texas, Regina Jeane of Texarkana; along with a host of other relatives.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m., – 8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Texarkana Funeral Home- Arkansas.

Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Memorial Gardens with Kevin Schutte officiating.

Online registration www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

