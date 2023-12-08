Sponsor

Mrs. Billie Jo Walker was born on December 6, 1951 Lebanon, Tennessee to William A. Seay & Eva Frances Saddler. She departed this life on Wednesday November 29, 2023 in the comfort of her sister Candie E. Harris under the care of Hospice of Texarkana.

Ms. Walker was an active member of the Elizabeth Baptist Church of Doddridge, Arkansas until her health failed. She served as Mission President, Usher, Announcement Clerk, Correspondent Coordinator, Advisor & Sunday School Teacher.

Ms. Walker learned from an early age how to work hard in order to enjoy the comfort of living the life she wanted. She played an active role in helping raise her grandchildren and knew how vital it was having a strong family foundation. She was an elite Bible Scholar who loved to study God’s word. Drawing, composing numerous religious skits for her church family was her passion and it was very beneficial to her church family.

Ms. Walker was an amazing cook and took pride in her ability to provide a good meal that not only nourished the body but also the soul.

Last but not lease Billie Jo loved fashion and she knew in order to feel good, you had to look good doing it.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories her Sons: John Lewis Dillahunty Detroit, MI, Dominque Dillahunty and Alexander Dillahunty; daughter: Shawanna K. Dillahunty, Pontiac, MI; brothers: Terry Seay, Texarkana, TX, Magnus Seay, Detroit, MI; sisters: Terrisa Stokes, Pontiac, MI, Michelle Piggee, Christina, TN, Candie (Rev. Hollis Harris) Harris, Bloomburg, TX.

Host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Graveside Service Saturday, December 9, 2023 12:00 at Olive Branch Cemetery, Doddridge, Arkansas with Pastor Hollis Harris, Eulogist. Burial under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

