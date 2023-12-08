Community invited to celebrate Texarkana’s 150th Year

Sponsor

The cities of Texarkana, Texas, and Arkansas, along with the TXK150 Committee, invite the community to a series of events set for Friday, December 8th, 2023, starting at 5:30 p.m. with the Sesquicentennial Time Capsule ceremony at the downtown U.S. Post Office and Federal Courthouse.

The first 300 attendees will receive a TXK150 Commemorative Coin. As a part of the celebration, the Courthouse Square Connections Strategic Doing team will feature a lighting installment at the U.S. Post Office and Federal Courthouse in downtown Texarkana by artist Bill FitzGibbons.

Following the Light Sculpture reveal, the community is invited to watch the Sesquicentennial Time Capsule, that will be unearthed in 2073, be lowered into the ground at Sheppard Park, just west of the courthouse. Attendees will also be invited to join in by turning dirt onto the capsule.

To end the night, the TXK150 Committee will host ‘Celebrating Texarkana’ at the Perot Theatre at 7:30 p.m. This production is a multimedia experience anchored by the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra and involving Candice Taylor vocals, Two Pianos stylings, live narration, cameo actors, and sights and sounds from the past. The public is invited to honor Texarkana’s forerunners, witness the birth of the twin cities, learn how they developed, marvel at the many creative sons and daughters, look forward to a bright future, and be the first to hear a newly commissioned Texarkana composition.

To purchase tickets for ‘Celebrating Texarkana’, visit www.perottheatre.org/txk150.

For more information, contact Communications Manager Brooke Stone at (903) 798-3901 or brooke.stone@texarkanatexas.gov

