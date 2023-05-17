Billie L. Ford

Advertisement

Mrs. Billie Lue Ford, age 96, of Texarkana, Texas went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Mrs. Ford was born December 23, 1926 in Kosse, Texas. She previously owner and operated Olivet’s Grocery Store with her late husband and was a member and secretary of First Presbyterian Church Texarkana, Arkansas for many years. She loved to sing in the choir at her church and enjoyed their annual choir camps. Mrs. Ford was always looking for the opportunity to worship her Lord. She also enjoyed traveling, any destination was a good one. She enjoyed exploring the world. Mrs. Ford was the happiest and most optimistic person you would ever meet. She was always laughing, smiling, and giggling. She loved life and lived it to the fullest every day. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dan D. Ford and one son, Clifton P. Ford.

She is survived by one son and daughter in-law, Dan Ford and his wife, Lynn; two grandchildren, Monica Ardoin and husband, Chad, and Daniel Ford; two great-grandchildren, Emma Grace Ardoin, Piper Lily Ardoin and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other friends and relatives.

A celebration of Mrs. Ford’s life will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, May 22, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church in Texarkana, Arkansas with Diane Brown officiating.

The family will have a private burial.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

