Patsy Green

Advertisement

Patsy Pearl Green, 91, of Texarkana passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born September 24, 1931 to Henry Streety and Nina Collier Anderson in Hemphill, Texas.

Patsy was a member of First Baptist Church, Moores Lane, a certified Professional Secretary, a volunteer for Marshall Memorial Hospital and Christus St. Michael Hospital, a member of the Sue Sanders Garden Club, Daughters of the Texas Republic, and a member of the Texarkana Art League.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Hollis Green, siblings Henry Bo Streety, Peggy Pierce, Pamela McCuster, Ladine Yelverton, and a great great grandson Thomas Reynolds.

Survivors include her son Jim and Gloria Ratley of Georgetown, Texas; daughters Debra and Tom Moore of Texarkana, Patty and Steve Jackson of Van Alstyne, Texas; eight Grandchildren Leslie Simpson, Hollye (Steve) Derrick, Jennifer (Jeff) Grenier, Sarah Geter, Nikki (James) Brezik, Matthew (Edelia) Rhoades, Heather (Greg) Jessup, Rebecca (Steve) May; 16 Great-grandchildren; one great great grandchild; sister Janie Bennett; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Heritage Home Health and Hospice, the Oaks Assisting Living Facility, and Dr. Troy Potter for their kindness during this time.

Advertisement

Visitation will start at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service will held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Shreve officiating.

Burial will be in Algoma Cemetery in Marshall, Texas at 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to From His Heart Ministries, CASA, or Alzheimers’ Alliance.

