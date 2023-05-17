Ruby Dailey

Advertisement

Ruby Helen Dailey, 86, of Texarkana, passed away on May 13, 2023.

Ruby was born to Scott Edward Cargile and Lois Lee, on August 4, 1936. On February 16, 1952, she married her sweetheart, Buck Dailey, whom she met one day while walking home from school. They were married for 71 years.

She is survived by three children, Glenda Dailey, Milton Dailey, daughter-in-law, Karin, and Shelia Skinner; seven grandchildren; along with 19 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great grands who lovingly called her Granny; and a special friend, Joy Jones. They all loved spending time in the kitchen with her learning her recipes.

Advertisement

She was preceded in death by her parents; 6 siblings; one grandchild, Kevin Dailey, and her son-in-law, Dennis Skinner.

Funeral will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Brother Stevon Gambel officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 PM, Monday, May 15, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

