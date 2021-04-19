Hudson Gene Jones

Advertisement

Newborn son of Joshua & Mitzi Jones of Prescott, AR.

Born 4/10/21 at 5:29 PM

Returned to heaven 4/13/21 at 12:01 AM

Hudson is survived by his parents and big brother Sawyer Jones of the home, and Joshua Jones Jr. of Prescott, AR.

Paternal grandparents: Richard & Cathy Jones of Prescott, AR.

Maternal grandparents: Donald & Teresa Powell of Simms, TX.

Maternal great-grandparents: Monie & Ava Adcock and Carl & Charlotte Faye Kinsey.

Paternal aunts: Robin Medlock & Cathy L. Jones

Maternal uncle: Joshua Powell

Paternal cousins: Anna, Ashleigh, Alex, Isabella, Logan, Brantley, Lynnleigh

Numerous great-aunts, great-uncles and relatives.

Preceded in death by paternal great-grandparents: Ralph & Willie Jones and Pete & Mary Polk.

Maternal great-grandfather: Tommy Powell.

Funeral service will be held at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, TX on Sunday, April 18 at 2:00 PM; followed by graveside service at Sand Hill Cemetery in Simms, TX. Services by Pastor Neal Ridling of Prescott, AR.