Sponsor

Billie Wayne Thompson, 80, of Texarkana passed away on June 28, 2024. He was born November 18, 1943 to Shelby and Ella Thompson in Monroe, Louisiana.

H e is preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Staci Thompson, four sisters, Geneva Johnson, Wanda Matlock, Sandra Hayes, Shirley Carroll, and two brothers Shelby Thompson, Jr. and Mike Thompson.

Survivors include his wife Landa Thompson, son Ken Thompson and wife Myra; three grandchildren Kelsey Thompson and fiancé Rocky, Allison O’Neal and husband Tyler, Ty Thompson and Kendal; six great grandchildren Whitley, Mason, Piper, Sutton, Owen, Sawyer; along with many friends and other relatives.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 from 1-2 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.