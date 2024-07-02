Sponsor

Eva Nell Lumbley Poe, age 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 28, 2024.

Nell was born in Hooks, TX, and raised there with her two brothers. Her family’s ancestors were some of the founding fathers of Hooks, Tx. She was a pastor’s wife, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and was “soon to be” a great, great-grandmother this Fall which would’ve been five generations. She was also a retired bookkeeper at Sears and a member of First Baptist Church Moores Lane in Texarkana, TX. Second to her love for her Lord, her greatest joy was her family!

She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Jesse H Poe, her parents Robert (Bob) & Nelia Lumbley in Hooks, TX, two brothers James & Arthur Lumbley of Hooks, Tx & many other relatives that adored her.

She is survived by one son Wayne Poe of Texarkana, Tx & two daughters: Marilyn Raney (spouse Bruce) of Texarkana, & Debra Lee (spouse Rocky) of Franklin TN; 6 grandchildren: Bryan Poe (wife Leah), Robert Poe (wife Amy), Stacey Epps (spouse Edward Alan), Jessica Allen (spouse Ryan), Kyle Lee (wife Shelly), & Chris Lee (wife Madeline). and 10 great grandchildren: Justin Poe, Jordan Poe Richardson, Hailey Epps, Braxton Epps, Brooke Poe & Jared Poe, Jesse & Alister Lee, and Avery & Abe Allen.

A graveside service will be held Monday, July 1, 2024 at 10:30am at Myrtle Springs Cemetery in Hooks Tx.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Myrtle Springs Cemetery Fund.