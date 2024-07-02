Sponsor

Vernice Pauline Smith, age 99, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, June 27, 2024, in a local nursing center,

Mrs. Smith was born September 20, 1924 in Negley, Texas. She was a retired dietician and member of the Heritage Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerald Smith; one daughter, Ann Anderson: two brothers, Alton Wortham and Steve Wortham and one sister, Carleen Ervin.

She is survived by two nieces, Carolyn Clark of Clarksville, Texas, and Jo Ann Freyer of Clarksville, Texas; two nephews, Billy Clark of Paris, Texas and Ronald Wortham of Carrolton, Texas; numerous great nieces and great nephews; five stepchildren; two grandchildren, John Anderson and Misty Anderson and one special friend, Jacolyn Bocox of Texarkana, Arkansas.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Chapel with Char Crane officiating. Private burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Clarksville, Texas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home after the service.