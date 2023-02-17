Elton Powell

Advertisement

Elton Stanley Powell, age 79, of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at his residence.

Mr. Powell was born May 14, 1943, in Dekalb, Texas to Leslie and Joel (Terral) Powell. He was a man who wore many hats, a salesman of many things from lawn mowers to insurance. At one time, he was an electronic technician on a Naval Base in California. He was a Christian and was very involved in children’s ministry specifically the puppet ministry.

Elton loved to go fishing and put puzzles together. He was a big Dallas Cowboys fan, even naming his beloved dog, “Dallas”.

Advertisement

He was preceded in death by his parents and one great-grandson, Caleb Powell.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Shirley Powell; his three children, Wanda Harland and husband, Vance, Stan Powell and wife Susan, and Toni Powell; eight grandchildren, Misty Hight, Justin Powell, Dustin Hight, Crystal Williams, Jacob Powell, Skyler Hight, Miles Powell, and Amanda Crysel; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Kathie Knudsen; one brother, Norris Powell; two special daughters he raised, Crystal Preston and Sharon Dry; along with numerous other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. James Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.

