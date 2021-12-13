Jeffery Thompson

Jeffery Lynn Thompson, age 58, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Jeff was born on December 22, 1962 in New Boston, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James W. and Virginia Thompson.

Survivors include two brothers, Ricky Thompson of Texarkana, Arkansas and James and April Thompson of Maud, Texas; two nieces, Stephanie and Josh Rowton of Maud, Texas and Samantha Thompson of Maud, Texas; great-nephew, Grayson Hudson, of Maud, Texas and a great-niece, Adalyn Hudson of Maud, Texas; a number of aunts, uncles and cousins and other relatives.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home and a private family service will be held at a later date.

