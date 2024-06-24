Sponsor

Ilias Bourdaras, 78, of Texarkana, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2024. He was born October 5, 1946, to George and Despina Bourdaras in Greece.

He is preceded in death by his parents; children, Natalina Despina and Elias Bourdaras; brother, Nicko; and sister Anna.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Bourdaras, of Texarkana; brother Jimmy Bourdaras and Wife Irene of Canada; his nephew, Peter Bourdaras of Texarkana; and friend Vickie Treece of Texarkana.

A vigil will be held for Mr. Bourdaras on Friday, June 21, 2024, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 210 Spruce St, Texarkana.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 210 Spruce St, Texarkana. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens.