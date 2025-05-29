Sponsor

Billy Franklin Caver, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 25, 2025. Billy was born in Atlanta, TX, to Ray and Willie Caver and raised in Queen City, TX before moving to Texarkana, Arkansas. He retired from Southwest Electric Power Company (SWEPCO); was a long-time member of Beech Street First Baptist Church of Texarkana, AR. Billy was a life-long outdoorsman and sportsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, golfing, and all activities with his grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Willie Caver, and a son, Kevin Franklin Caver.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Caver of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sons, Tim Caver and wife Kelly of Texarkana, Arkansas, Steven Caver and wife Allison of Stuttgart, Arkansas; Two grandsons, Hudson Caver and Bryce Caver; Two granddaughters, Eva Caver and Emery Caver; three bonus grandsons, Andrew Balentine, Zach Herring and Taylor Crawley; two bonus great grandkids, Bella Herring and Jackson Herring; two brothers, Benny and Linda Caver, Joe and Lana Caver and one sister, Janis Burton, along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be on Monday, June 2, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Bro. Craig Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 7:30 PM on Sunday, June 1, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral – Arkansas.